JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Natural Language Processing Market" by Type (Statistical NLP, Rule Based NLP, and Hybrid NLP), by Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), by Application (Information extraction, Machine translation, Question answering, Report generation, and Others), by Vertical (Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Consumer Goods, Research and Education, High tech and Electronics, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Natural Language Processing Market was valued at USD 11.02 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 45.79 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.49 % from 2021 to 2028.