Fifth Third Marks National Financial Capability Month With Virtual Financial Literacy Events with Operation Hope

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is pleased to join with Operation Hope to present a series of four free virtual financial education events in April to coincide with National Financial Capability Month, also commonly known across the U.S. as Financial Literacy Month.

In honor of national Financial Capability Month, Fifth Third and Operation Hope are offering education events throughout April. (Photo: Business Wire)

In honor of national Financial Capability Month, Fifth Third and Operation Hope are offering education events throughout April. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third and Operation Hope’s webinar events are designed to promote personal financial empowerment and will address topics such as rebuilding credit, budgeting, saving and eliminating debt. Each webinar is from noon to 1 p.m., ET. Topics and registration are as follows:

Since 2004, Fifth Third Bank has been a leader in the delivery of financial education programs. Fifth Third L.I.F.E. (Lives Improved through Financial Empowerment) programs are designed to financially empower people at every age and every stage of life. Over 2.6 million people have been financially educated through Fifth Third’s programs over the last 17 years. In 2020, Fifth Third transitioned many of its L.I.F.E. programs into a virtual format—and expanded access to them—to continue to provide this service at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Young Bankers Club helps students learn key math life skills online at any time. Nearly 500,000 students have been impacted by this financial literacy education. Young Bankers Club features comprehensive curriculum that meets national and state educational standards for fifth-grade mathematics and provides a unique, engaging approach to financial literacy that helps students apply their knowledge gradually as they work toward more complex scenarios. The digital program introduces 10-year-old character, Maximillion Money, the president of Young Bankers Club. Maximillion Money guides students on a journey that takes them to financial sites such as the New York Stock Exchange and the U.S. Mint and also takes them to a virtual Fifth Third financial center. Students discover hidden clues, win rewards and badges, unlock avatars, and level up to new adventures each week.

23.03.21
Fifth Third Foundation Announces Recipients of $1.2 Million in Grants for Black, Woman-owned Businesses
19.03.21
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Redemption of Senior Bancorp Notes Due June 4, 2021 and of Senior Bank Notes due June 14, 2021
18.03.21
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends
03.03.21
Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference