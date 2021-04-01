 
Takeda Hosts Wave 1 Pipeline Market Call

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it will host a conference call on April 6, 2021 to provide updates on select New Molecular Entities (NMEs) in its Wave 1 pipeline portfolio. With several NME regulatory filings expected by year-end FY2021, the company will outline plans for organic and sustainable revenue growth over the next several years.

Date
 April 6, 2021

Time
 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. JT

Agenda
 The agenda for Takeda’s call is as follows:

TIME (ET)

TIME (JT)

Session/Speaker

8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.

9:00 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.

Introduction
Christophe Weber, president and CEO

8:05 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

9:05 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.

Delivering an Innovative Pipeline to Our Patients: Spotlight on Select Wave 1 Programs

Andy Plump, president of Research and Development

8:10 a.m. – 8:35 a.m.

9:10 p.m. – 9:35 p.m.

Maribavir (TAK-620): Potential Game Changer in the Treatment for Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection
Obi Umeh, global program lead, Rare Genetic and Hematology Therapeutic Area Unit

Claus Jepsen, head of Global Product and Launch Strategy, Rare Genetic and Hematology Therapeutic Area Unit 

8:35 a.m. – 8:40a.m.

9:35 p.m. – 9:40p.m.

Break

8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

9:40 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Soticlestat (TAK-935): Novel MoA for Treatment of Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Sarah Sheikh, head of Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit 

Erika Gill, head of Global Product and Launch Strategy, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area 

9:00 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

10:00 p.m. – 10:35 p.m.

Orexin Franchise Strategy Update: First Potential Medicine to Treat the Underlying Disease in Patients with Narcolepsy Type 1

