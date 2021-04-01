Takeda Hosts Wave 1 Pipeline Market Call

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it will host a conference call on April 6, 2021 to provide updates on select New Molecular Entities (NMEs) in its Wave 1 pipeline portfolio. With several NME regulatory filings expected by year-end FY2021, the company will outline plans for organic and sustainable revenue growth over the next several years.

