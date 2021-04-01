Takeda Hosts Wave 1 Pipeline Market Call
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it will host a conference call on April 6, 2021 to provide updates on select New Molecular Entities (NMEs) in its Wave 1 pipeline portfolio. With several NME regulatory filings expected by year-end FY2021, the company will outline plans for organic and sustainable revenue growth over the next several years.
Date
April 6, 2021
Time
8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. JT
Agenda
The agenda for Takeda’s call is as follows:
|
TIME (ET)
|
TIME (JT)
|
Session/Speaker
|
8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.
|
9:00 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.
|
Introduction
|
8:05 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|
9:05 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.
|
Delivering an Innovative Pipeline to Our Patients: Spotlight on Select Wave 1 Programs
Andy Plump, president of Research and Development
|
8:10 a.m. – 8:35 a.m.
|
9:10 p.m. – 9:35 p.m.
|
Maribavir (TAK-620): Potential Game Changer in the Treatment for Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection
Claus Jepsen, head of Global Product and Launch Strategy, Rare Genetic and Hematology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
8:35 a.m. – 8:40a.m.
|
9:35 p.m. – 9:40p.m.
|
Break
|
8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
|
9:40 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
|
Soticlestat (TAK-935): Novel MoA for Treatment of Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Sarah Sheikh, head of Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit
Erika Gill, head of Global Product and Launch Strategy, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area
|
9:00 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.
|
10:00 p.m. – 10:35 p.m.
|
Orexin Franchise Strategy Update: First Potential Medicine to Treat the Underlying Disease in Patients with Narcolepsy Type 1
|
