 
checkAd

Regarding the establishment of a subsidiary company in Finland by UAB “Ignitis”, managed by AB “Ignitis grupė”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 16:23  |  44   |   |   

We inform that UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company), controlled by AB “Ignitis grupė”, on 1 April 2021 completed the adoption of all decisions required to establish a new subsidiary company in Finland, Ignitis Suomi Oy (hereinafter – Ignitis Suomi). Accordingly, on the basis of the formal decisions, the registering process of Ignitis Suomi will continue. AB “Ignitis grupė” will not inform about the completed registration processes of Ignitis Suomi separately.

The Company will own 100% of shares of the established subsidiary company in Finland.

The Company directly operated natural gas supply activities in Finland itself since 2020. However, after evaluating the potential of the Finnish market, the Company adopted a decision in February 2021 to initiate the preparatory actions to establish a new company in Finland.

Ignitis Suomi will allow for a simpler, faster and more effective operations in Finnish electricity and gas supply markets, which will strengthen the development of services and business model of the Company.

For more information please contact:
Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 6 207 6076


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe 2,00 % bis 05/30 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the establishment of a subsidiary company in Finland by UAB “Ignitis”, managed by AB “Ignitis grupė” We inform that UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company), controlled by AB “Ignitis grupė”, on 1 April 2021 completed the adoption of all decisions required to establish a new subsidiary company in Finland, Ignitis Suomi Oy (hereinafter – Ignitis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:23 Uhr
Regarding the establishment of a subsidiary company in Finland
30.03.21
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 2 months of 2021
30.03.21
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group
25.03.21
Resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders
25.03.21
Resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting
22.03.21
AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the strategic objectives and their indicators of long-term incentive plan
22.03.21
AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the strategic objectives and their indicators of long-term incentive plan for the period of 2021-2024
12.03.21
Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board
12.03.21
Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board
08.03.21
A selection for the position of CEO and Member of the Management Board of UAB “Ignitis” has been announced