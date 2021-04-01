Regarding the establishment of a subsidiary company in Finland by UAB “Ignitis”, managed by AB “Ignitis grupė”

We inform that UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company), controlled by AB “Ignitis grupė”, on 1 April 2021 completed the adoption of all decisions required to establish a new subsidiary company in Finland, Ignitis Suomi Oy (hereinafter – Ignitis Suomi). Accordingly, on the basis of the formal decisions, the registering process of Ignitis Suomi will continue. AB “Ignitis grupė” will not inform about the completed registration processes of Ignitis Suomi separately.



The Company will own 100% of shares of the established subsidiary company in Finland.

