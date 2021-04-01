 
Progress Provides Day-Zero Support for WinUI 3

Progress Telerik UI for WinUI empowers .NET developers to build next generation of Windows apps with latest Microsoft development framework

BEDFORD, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced day-zero support of its production-ready suite of UI components for Microsoft’s latest desktop framework, WinUI 3. The Progress Telerik UI for WinUI development tool empowers developers to easily build modern, high-performing and feature-rich Windows desktop apps.

WinUI 3 is a native user experience (UX) framework for all Windows apps: Windows Desktop (Win32) and Universal Windows Platform (UWP). With Telerik UI for WinUIl, developers can unify the look and feel of Windows apps across platforms and devices while significantly improving performance.

“We worked in close collaboration with the Microsoft WinUI team to develop the Telerik UI for WinUI product, so we could help developers leverage this new technology as soon as it was out,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “With our day-zero support for Win UI, we are staying true to our mission to help developers build the most modern apps with unparalleled speed and quality.”

Telerik UI for WinUI provides highly customizable and feature rich controls, streamlining the UI development process and delivering powerful app performance. Optimized for touch devices, the UI controls enable developers to deploy applications on over 1 billion devices running on Windows 10 with speed and consistency. The new UI controls mirror the WinUI Fluent Design look and feel and offer out-of-the-box support for native Windows theming.

Other key features of the Telerik UI for WinUI component suite include:

  • Built-in accessibility and localization, including Microsoft UI automation and high-contrast themes
  • Intuitive API & MVVM support, allowing developers to quickly kickstart their app development process
  • Document processing libraries for creating, modifying and exporting DOCX, XLSX and PDF documents
  • Improved app navigation capabilities through a Ribbon control
  • Powerful data visualization capabilities enabled by the DataGrid and Chart components

Telerik UI for WinUI is available today. For more information, go to https://www.telerik.com/winui.

Additional Resources

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress and Telerik are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:           
Kim Baker           
Progress        
+1-781-280-4000           
pr@progress.com


Progress Provides Day-Zero Support for WinUI 3 Progress Telerik UI for WinUI empowers .NET developers to build next generation of Windows apps with latest Microsoft development framework BEDFORD, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of …

