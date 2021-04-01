DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS acquires SSE Contracting 01.04.2021 / 16:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- AURELIUS acquires SSE Contracting Limited, a leading multi-disciplinary mechanical and electrical contracting business, from SSE Plc, in its latest complex carve-out transaction

- As a standalone business SSE Contracting is one of the UK and Ireland's biggest contracting businesses, providing mechanical, electrical, rail, street lighting and high voltage services

- AURELIUS operational experts and SSE management will work to ensure minimal disruption for all SSE Contracting employees, its customers, suppliers and industry partners

Munich/London, April 1, 2021 - AURELIUS today announces the acquisition of SSE Contracting Limited ("SSEC") from SSE Plc in a complex carve-out of the multi-disciplinary Mechanical and Electrical ("M&E") contracting business for an enterprise value of £27.5 million. As a standalone business SSEC is one of the biggest M&E contractors in the UK and Ireland providing mechanical, electrical, rail, street lighting and high voltage engineering services to install and maintain key infrastructure.

Operating from its nationwide network, SSEC has around 1,900 employees and high voltage ("HV") engineers that provide essential energy infrastructure for a range of public and private sector clients, including hospitals and schools. It is the largest street light contractor in the UK, and maintains over one million streetlights in the UK and Ireland. SSEC's Rail division works with vital transport services such as Transport for London and Network Rail to deliver mechanical, electrical and civils activity.

The transaction is executed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) and will be funded jointly with co-investing AURELIUS entities. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed. The transaction is subject to approval by the competent competition authorities and certain other conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.