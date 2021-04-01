New Providence Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with AST & Science
New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) (NASDAQ: NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AST & Science, LLC at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about April 6, 2021. Following closing, the combined company will be known as AST SpaceMobile and its class A common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “ASTS” and “ASTSW”, respectively.
AST SpaceMobile expects to receive approximately $462 million in gross proceeds at the time of the Business Combination, which includes $230 million in expected gross proceeds from a private placement closing concurrently.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile’s team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile and LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.
About New Providence Acquisition Corp.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.
