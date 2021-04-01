 
1 April 2021

Mothercare plc – Voting Rights and Share Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1, the following updated information is provided:

As at end of trade on Thursday 1 April 2021, Mothercare plc’s capital consists of 563,836,626 ordinary shares with voting rights. Mothercare plc holds no shares in treasury, therefore the total voting rights in Mothercare are 563,836,626.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Mothercare plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further information:

Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary

Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
                                               
                               

 


