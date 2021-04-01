 
checkAd

American Banker Honors CSI as a “Best Fintech to Work For” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 17:04  |  27   |   |   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named to American Banker’s “Best Fintechs to Work For 2021” list, ranking 37. CSI has been recognized with this achievement each year since the award’s inception in 2018.

Founded in 1965, CSI has built a people-centric culture exemplifying that customer service, a commitment to community and a culture of integrity are integral to success. The organization challenges each employee to broaden their skill set, provide exceptional customer service and cultivate innovation. CSI’s customers often tout the organization’s culture as a key factor in selecting CSI as their technology partner.

“We are honored to be named one of American Banker’s 2021 Best Fintechs to Work For,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and COO. “Receiving this award for the fourth straight year further demonstrates our commitment to our employees and their professional development. This achievement is only possible because CSI’s employees are dedicated to upholding our values and mission each and every day.”

CSI employs approximately 1,270 individuals nationwide, and strives to provide long-lasting, rewarding careers. The company plays an active role in its local communities, encouraging employees to give back through volunteering as part of its CSI Cares initiative. This program provides all employees with paid time off to volunteer in a charitable capacity.

The 2021 list was published by American Banker, an Arizent publication. The list also appeared in sister publications National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. To be considered, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Secondarily, companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the United States.

For more information on American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Banker Honors CSI as a “Best Fintech to Work For” for Fourth Consecutive Year Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named to American Banker’s “Best Fintechs to Work For 2021” list, ranking 37. CSI has been recognized with this achievement each year since …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer