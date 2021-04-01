 
checkAd

Subversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure’s Expansion in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 17:13  |  55   |   |   

InterCure to expand its operations into Austria and Luxembourg

Medicann, InterCure’s JV Partner, has committed a €10 million investment into InterCure's Austrian subsidiary

Transaction approved by InterCure shareholders and expected to close by April 8, 2021

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“SVX”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“InterCure”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “Transaction”), has entered into a partnership with Austrian MediCann to operate together in the developing cannabis markets in Austria and Luxembourg. InterCure will replicate the successful model of its subsidiary Canndoc in Israel and will establish and manage the distribution, marketing, and sales of Canndoc's products in selected countries in Europe.

Similar to InterCure's leading Israeli model, the operation will be vertically integrated and will include both online and retail distribution for Canndoc's branded products. MediCann has committed to invest €10 million into the InterCure Austrian subsidiary, which 51% will be owned by InterCure. The management team will consist of both InterCure and MediCann executives.

The partnership is part of InterCure's international expansion strategy to major markets around the world. Austria has one of the most developed CBD wellness markets in Europe, and according to the Brightfield Group, sales of CBD products in the country reached over $80 million USD in 2019. Furthermore, Austria is in the early stages of developing a local medical cannabis market. In addition, Luxembourg is expected to be among the first European countries to allow the marketing and sale of adult-use cannabis for recreational purposes.

Alexander Rabinovitch, InterCure CEO said: "We are happy to join forces with MediCann's team who have years of experience in retail and vast knowledge of the local markets. The expansion of the company's operations to a central European country is part of InterCure's international expansion strategy. This is an expression of trust, which is reflected in the investment of €10 million, in the company's vision, its business model, quality and competitive advantages of its brands.”

Seite 1 von 4
Subversive Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Subversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure’s Expansion in Europe InterCure to expand its operations into Austria and Luxembourg Medicann, InterCure’s JV Partner, has committed a €10 million investment into InterCure's Austrian subsidiary Transaction approved by InterCure shareholders and expected to close by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Statement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Subversive Acquisition LP Highlights InterCure’s Accelerated Growth as the Leading Israeli Cannabis Company