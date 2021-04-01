Rackspace Technology Collaborates with Blackline Safety to Expand Core Infrastructure to Support Rapid Growth and Industrial Contact Tracing Solution

SAN ANTONIO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology TM (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today its collaboration with Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, to help drive critical software innovation and platform improvements that will support its expanding customer base and employee contact tracing solution.



Blackline Safety provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, data science services and data analytics to leading enterprises around the world. In early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold, Blackline saw an urgent need to support its customers’ ongoing safety needs with new industrial close contact tracing capabilities. The company engaged with Onica, a Rackspace Technology company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, to help support the rapid development and deployment of their close contact tracing and reporting solution.

Blackline Safety has experienced rapid growth since the launch of its first G7 cloud-connected safety wearables in 2017. End customers' desire to leverage the data collected by their Blackline Safety solutions drove the creation of the Blackline Vision data science team as well as a suite of data-driven tools and services.

As part of a larger effort to upgrade its data streaming and processing infrastructure, Blackline needed a partner with Big Data expertise that could help re-architect aspects of its current platform to enable faster scaling and real-time data processing from a growing number of products in the field. They also required additional resources to build out a data lake that could support new industrial contact tracing reports and visualizations.

“In this period of accelerated growth, it was becoming difficult to balance critical software innovation with the need to grow our team while simultaneously managing critical improvements to our platform,” said John Moura, director, Software Development and Operations, Blackline Safety. “We knew that investing in our cloud infrastructure would support our next phase of growth, but it was critical to select the right partner with deep experience and a proven track record. We found that partner with Rackspace Technology.”