QMX Gold Corporation Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V: QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”) involving Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”). If the Arrangement is completed, Eldorado will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company (not already owned by Eldorado), in exchange for which holders of Shares (“QMX Shareholders”) will receive (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share for each Share held.



The Arrangement was approved by over 98% of QMX Shareholders at the special meeting of QMX Shareholders held on March 23, 2021. The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. Assuming the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about April 7, 2021. It is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange following the completion of the Arrangement.