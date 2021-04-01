QMX Gold Corporation Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V: QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has
obtained a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the
“Arrangement”) involving Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”). If the Arrangement is completed, Eldorado will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and
outstanding common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company (not already owned by Eldorado), in exchange for which holders of Shares (“QMX Shareholders”)
will receive (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share for each Share held.
The Arrangement was approved by over 98% of QMX Shareholders at the special meeting of QMX Shareholders held on March 23, 2021. The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. Assuming the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about April 7, 2021. It is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange following the completion of the Arrangement.
Shareholder Questions and Assistance
QMX Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Shares to the Arrangement may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll-Free), or 1-416-304-0211 (Outside North America), or by email to assistance@laurelhill.com.
About QMX Gold Corporation
QMX is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond Deposit and in the Bourlamaque Batholith. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility.
About Eldorado Gold Corporation
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. Eldorado has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnership with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
