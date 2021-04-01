DGAP-DD Porsche Automobil Holding SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 01.04.2021, 17:17 | 24 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.porsche-se.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
65228 01.04.2021
Porsche Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Porsche - jetzt kaufen bei 608 €
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0