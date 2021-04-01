

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.04.2021 / 17:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Hans Michel Last name(s): Piëch Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

b) LEI

52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAH0004

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 25,000,000 ordinary shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE as part of a loan transaction (including cancellation of the pledges of 30,806,156 ordinary shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE implemented in 2017)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

