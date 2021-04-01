 
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Results For 2020

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports the following information relating to the year ended December 31, 2020. Further details concerning the results of operations as well as other matters are available in Retractable’s Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

OPERATIONS

As our syringes are used for vaccinations, our revenues for 2020 materially increased over prior years due to demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, we had income from operations of approximately $24 million, as compared to approximately $3 million last year. Overall unit sales increased 74%. Our principal customer was the U.S. government which purchased products representing 39% ($32 million) of our revenues in 2020. Domestic revenues, including sales to the U.S. government, increased 131% principally due to increased volumes. International revenues decreased 19%, representing a return to normal levels after higher volumes in 2019. Cost of manufactured product increased 63% principally due to an increase in units sold. Operating expenses increased 16% from the prior year due substantially to increased headcount and other employee-related expenses. Cash flow from operations was approximately $19 million in 2020 as compared to $2 million in 2019 principally due to our net income for the year.

RECENT CONTRACTS WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT

In 2020, the U.S. government was a significant customer due to efforts to vaccinate the U.S. population against COVID-19. On May 1, 2020, we received an order from the Department of Health and Human Services to supply certain automated safety syringes through May 2021 for approximately $84 million (the “HHS Order”), plus $10 million in expedited freight costs. In February 2021, we received a new contract from the Department of Health and Human Services for additional safety syringes representing approximately $54 million in expected revenues and reimbursable freight costs for a five-month base period of performance (February 15, 2021 to July 14, 2021) with additional renewal periods available at the option of the U.S. government.

In July 2020, we entered into the Technology Investment Agreement (“TIA”) with the U.S. government for approximately $54 million in government funding for expanding our domestic production of needles and syringes. Pursuant to the terms of the TIA, we are expecting to make significant additions to our facilities which should allow us to increase domestic production.

