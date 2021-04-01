 
Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 17:25  |  30   |   |   

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive Io, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is available on the Company’s website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Financial Information and SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans’ headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

  • online at www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Contact Investor Relations

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

