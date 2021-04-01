Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive Io, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is available on the Company’s website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Financial Information and SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans’ headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows: