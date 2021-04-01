Sameer Oundhakar appointed independent director of Kore Potash Ltd

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare announces that Sameer Oundhakar, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Kore Potash Ltd, a company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the JSE Limited (JSE) in South Africa.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.