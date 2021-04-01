 
Yellow Honors 2020 Million-Mile Safety Milestone Drivers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YELL) Yellow is proud to honor its drivers who, in 2020, achieved the safety milestone of driving at least 3,000,000 miles without a single preventable accident.

Yellow drivers who attained the 5 Million-Mile Safety Milestone include:

  • George Brown – Memphis, TN
  • Horace Crouch – Dallas, TX
  • James Banner – Chicago, IL
  • Robert Herber – Jackson, MS

Yellow drivers who reached the 4 Million-Mile Safety Milestone are:

  • Keith Fielding – Dayton, OH
  • William Trimble – Rockford, IL

Yellow drivers who reached the 3 Million-Mile Safety Milestone are:

  • Alan Emerick – Youngstown, OH
  • Cecil Desnoes – Buffalo, NY
  • Chris Young – Memphis, TN
  • David Clifton – Charlotte, NC
  • David Miller – St Paul, MN
  • Donnie Hires – Atlanta, GA
  • Dwayne Easter – Harrisburg, PA
  • Gary McGowan – Memphis, TN
  • Gary Slone – Oklahoma City, OK
  • George Sharp – Dallas, TX
  • Ivan Amor – Indianapolis, IN
  • Jackie Allison – Charlotte
  • James Hedgecock – Oklahoma City, OK
  • James Hedges – Joliet, IL
  • James Woodard – Memphis, TN
  • Jeffry A. Rouse – Harrisburg, PA
  • Kent Stevens – Indianapolis, IN
  • Michael Repman – Harrisburg, PA
  • Michael Tebow – Kansas City, MO
  • Nathan Brannock – Charlotte, NC
  • Randy Bath – Denver, CO
  • Ray Ackermann – Saint Louis, MO
  • Richard Kokeny – Buffalo, NY
  • Richard Perea – Dallas, TX
  • Richard Scholl – Akron, OH
  • Robert Cockerham – Evansville, IN
  • Ronald Harris – Charlotte, NC
  • Ronnie Sanders – Raleigh, NC
  • Samuel Turner – Phoenix, AZ
  • Terrence P. Oswald – Cincinnati, OH
  • Terry Goetting – Saint Louis, MO
  • Terry Myers – Saint Louis, MO
  • William Brown – Albuquerque, NM

“Many thanks to our drivers for their unmatched professionalism and vigilance in their jobs as they achieve these remarkable million-mile milestones,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We have the best drivers in the industry, and I could not be prouder of their continued dedication toward safety and service.”

Since 2008, more than 230 Yellow drivers have achieved a safe driving milestone of 3,000,000 miles or more. In the past decade, five drivers have had the distinction of achieving 5,000,000 safe driving miles— approximately the same distance as 11 trips to the moon and back.

“Yellow companies prioritize safety, as it’s truly the focus of how we operate on a day-to-day basis across all job functions,” said Tamara Jalving, Vice President, Safety. “Working together, we identify and control exposure to champion safety in all we do. Thank you to our incredible Million Miler drivers, and congratulations on achieving this outstanding safety achievement.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@myellow.com
     
    Heather Nauert
    heather.nauert@myellow.com
     
Investor Contact:   Tony Carreño
    913-696-6108
    investor@myyellow.com

SOURCE: Yellow Corporation


