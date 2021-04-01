Increasing Demand for Thermal Cameras to Detect Fever during COVID-19 Pandemic expanding growth vistas in Infrared Sensors market - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Sensors Market: Current and Subsequent Growth Opportunities Technological advancements have touched almost all sectors around the globe. The growing influence of sensors in the latest technologies is increasing the growth prospects of the infrared sensors market through the assessment period of 2018-2026. The security issues experienced across various sectors are also proving to be prominent growth generators for the infrared sensors market.

- The escalating demand for infrared sensors across a large number of sectors and industries will prove to be a vital growth-generator for the infrared sensors market across the forecast period of 2018-2026

Infrared sensors are electronic components that detect infrared light radiating from objects in their field of view. These detectors can also sense motion and help in measuring the heat emitted by various objects. The benefits attached to the infrared sensors such as lightweight and affordability will invite tremendous growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2018-2026.

The TMR team, after a detailed and scrutinized assessment, projects the infrared sensors market to expand at a CAGR of ~9.11 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The global infrared sensors market registered a US$ 396.98 mn valuation in 2016 and is pegged to reach US$ 953.75 mn by 2026.

The overwhelming utilization of infrared sensors across various industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, defense, mining, and others will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the infrared sensors market. In addition, the growing research and development activities across the infrared sensors market will bring good growth opportunities by increasing the revenue prospects.

Key Findings of the Report

Consumer Electronics to Contribute Massively to the Growth of the Infrared Sensors Market

The rising disposable income and the growing purchasing power parity of many individuals are helping in increasing the demand for consumer electronics like tablets, smartphones, laptops, and others to a considerable extent. Infrared sensors are used on a large scale across the consumer electronics industry. The heightening sales of consumer electronics are directly proportional to the increasing demand across the infrared sensors market.