

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.04.2021 / 17:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: IPM GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Huber Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Huber Automotive AG

b) LEI

967600FPU56VFYYOJK37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2TR430

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1010.00 EUR 20200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1010.00 EUR 20200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Fankfurt MIC: XFRA

