DGAP-DD Huber Automotive AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 17:30  |  33   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: IPM GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Huber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Huber Automotive AG

b) LEI
967600FPU56VFYYOJK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2TR430

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1013.00 EUR 50650.00 EUR
1010.55 EUR 18189.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1012.3515 EUR 68839.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Huber Automotive AG
Industrie- und Businesspark 213
73347 Mühlhausen im Täle
Germany
Internet: www.huber-automotive.com

 
Wertpapier


