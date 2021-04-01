 
Eurofins Scientific Make-whole Redemption Notice to the Bondholders

01.04.2021   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF):

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC S.E.

(a société européenne established in Luxembourg with its registered office at 23, Val Fleuri, L-1526,
Luxembourg and registered with the Register of Commerce and Companies
of Luxembourg under number B 167.775) (the "Issuer")

Subject: Make-whole redemption notice to Bondholders of the EUR 500,000,000 2.25% senior notes due 27 January 2022 (ISIN Code: XS1174211471) with a nominal amount outstanding of EUR 279,233,000 (the “Notes”)

We refer to the terms and conditions (the “Conditions”) of the Notes issued by the Issuer on 27 January 2015. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Notice shall be as defined in the Conditions.

Pursuant to Conditions 6 (b)(ii) (Redemption at the Make-whole Redemption Amount) and 15 (Notices) of the Conditions of the Notes, the Issuer hereby gives notice to the Bondholders that it will redeem all of the Notes outstanding at the Make-whole Redemption Amount on 3 May 2021 (the “Make-whole Redemption Date”).

The Make-Whole Redemption Amount will be calculated by the Calculation Agent on 27 April 2021, i.e. the fourth Business Day prior to the Make-Whole Redemption Date, in accordance with the provisions of Condition 6(b)(ii) (Redemption at the Make-whole Redemption Amount) of the Notes and notified to the Bondholders on 28 April 2021.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 15 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
27
Eurofins Scientific