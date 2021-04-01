 
checkAd

MERCIALYS Conditions for the Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on April 22, 2021 (closed Session)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 17:50  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) will be holding its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 10.30 am (CET), at the Company Webcast studio - 8, place de l’Opéra, 75009 Paris. Following the French Government’s announcements, and to protect all of the shareholders, participants and organizers, it has been decided that the General Meeting will exceptionally be held as a closed session.

All documents pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting can be consulted and downloaded directly on the Company’s website, www.mercialys.com, under the section « Investors / Shareholders / Annual General Meetings »:

  • Shareholders’ Meeting documents: agenda, presentation and text of draft resolutions…
  • Universal Registration Document – 2020 Fiscal Year: activity of the Company and the subsidiaries, comments on the financial statements, corporate governance, corporate accounts for the financial year and consolidated financial statements, statutory auditors’ reports…

These same documents may be consulted by shareholders to MERCIALYS’ head office at 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre – 75002 Paris, or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to: BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO - Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcardère - 93761 Pantin Cedex (France).

The General Meeting will be streamed live in French. Shareholders will be able to follow the event:

  • either by phone, by calling the following number: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66 (password: Mercialys)
  • or online, by clicking on the following link: Mercialys webcast

A recording will also be available later using this same link.

The documents and information related to this General Meeting are available to shareholders under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.

******

French corporation (société anonyme) with share capital of Euro 92,049,169
Head office : 16-18, Rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Registered in the Paris and Companies Register (RCS) under no. 424 064 707

Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MERCIALYS Conditions for the Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on April 22, 2021 (closed Session) Regulatory News: MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) will be holding its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 10.30 am (CET), at the Company Webcast studio - 8, place de l’Opéra, 75009 Paris. Following the French …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Mercialys’ General Meeting on April 22, 2021 Will Be Held as a Closed Session
17.03.21
Mercialys:  Press Release Concerning the Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
08.03.21
Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of February 28th, 2021