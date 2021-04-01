All documents pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting can be consulted and downloaded directly on the Company’s website, www.mercialys.com , under the section « Investors / Shareholders / Annual General Meetings »:

MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) will be holding its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 10.30 am (CET), at the Company Webcast studio - 8, place de l’Opéra, 75009 Paris. Following the French Government’s announcements, and to protect all of the shareholders, participants and organizers, it has been decided that the General Meeting will exceptionally be held as a closed session.

Shareholders’ Meeting documents : agenda, presentation and text of draft resolutions…

: agenda, presentation and text of draft resolutions… Universal Registration Document – 2020 Fiscal Year: activity of the Company and the subsidiaries, comments on the financial statements, corporate governance, corporate accounts for the financial year and consolidated financial statements, statutory auditors’ reports…

These same documents may be consulted by shareholders to MERCIALYS’ head office at 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre – 75002 Paris, or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to: BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO - Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcardère - 93761 Pantin Cedex (France).

The General Meeting will be streamed live in French. Shareholders will be able to follow the event:

either by phone, by calling the following number: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66 (password: Mercialys)

or online, by clicking on the following link: Mercialys webcast

A recording will also be available later using this same link.

The documents and information related to this General Meeting are available to shareholders under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.

