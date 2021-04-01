 
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Monthly Disclosure - Paris 01/04/2021

REGULATED INFORMATION

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

 

31 March 2021 380,799,396 514,446,508 514,362,008

      (1)   In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

      (2)    For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.


BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €380,759,842 Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246


