Lesquin, 1st April 2021, 18:00 hrs

NACON ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF PASSTECH GAMES, A VIDEO GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO BASED IN LYONS, FRANCE, AND THE CREATOR OF THE GAMING HIT "CURSE OF THE DEAD GODS " (1)

After the acquisition of 10 studios over the last 3 years, this new transaction allows Nacon to consolidate its position as a developer-publisher by strengthening its expertise in the production of quality games.

Nacon announces the signing of an agreeement to acquire 100% of Passtech Games. This transaction allows Nacon to support the remarkable know-how of the team of developers specialised in the creation of rogue-like action games. The acquisition of the Passtech studio contributes to reinforcing Nacon's editorial positioning in the very promising niche of games for the most committed gamers, both on PC and consoles.

Sylvain Passot, CEO and founder of the studio, will continue to lead the Passtech team with a high degree of autonomy in order to focus on the creative aspect of its productions, while benefiting from the commercial, editorial and marketing support of Nacon's teams.

Created in 2012, Passtech has built its experience by developing several games (Space Run, Space Run Galaxy, Masters of Anima) on different platforms before specialising in rogue-like action games with Curse of the Dead Gods , recently released and which is a huge success both critically and commercially.

"This acquisition illustrates Nacon's strategy to increase its know-how in the development of video games for the most committed gamers. We are delighted to welcome the talents of Passtech, whose creativity will strengthen our editorial line," said Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of Nacon.

"We are delighted to join Nacon, whose energy and enthusiasm for our projects we appreciate. This is a great opportunity to continue our development, alongside the company's other quality studios, and to offer ever more original games," said Sylvain Passot, CEO and founder of Passtech Games.

This new external growth is perfectly in line with the NACON 2023 plan, which aims to make Nacon one of the reference leaders in 'AA' video games.

Nacon's "Video Games" unit will thus have 11 development sites (7 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 1 in Canada and 1 in Australia) with a total of ca. 500 developers, supported by a 60-strong Publishing team.

(1) The Curse of the Dead Gods brand is owned by Focus Home Interactive.

