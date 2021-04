COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 March 2021

COFACE SA Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 March 2021

Paris, 1st April 2021 - 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 March 2021 Total Number of Shares CapitalTheoretical Number of Voting Rights1Number of Real Voting …