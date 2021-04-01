Seventh Annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge Opens Today For Student Submissions

2021 Breakthrough Junior Challenge Welcomes Videos on Space Exploration, in Recognition of the 60 th Anniversary of the First Human Space Flight, Along with Topics in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breakthrough Prize Foundation today announced the launch of its popular, global video competition for students – the Breakthrough Junior Challenge – now in its seventh year.

To participate in the Challenge, students ages 13 to 18 are invited to create and submit an original video that explains a favorite scientific concept or theory that falls within the category of Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, or Mathematics. Submissions will be accepted today through Friday, June 25.

New this year, students can opt to focus a video specifically on Space Exploration, provided the particular subject matter fits within one of the original three categories (Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics). The Space Exploration topic is in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin, which occurred on April 12, 1961.

Launched in 2015, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is designed to inspire creative thinking among young people about Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics. Conducted annually, the contest encourages students from around the world to create and submit original, three minute videos that explain a favorite scientific theory or concept. Last year's contest, held during the COVID-19 pandemic, included a special, one-time category devoted to pandemic science, and attracted more than 5,600 applicants from 124 countries. Since its launch, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has reached 202 countries.

"The Breakthrough Junior Challenge provides students with an opportunity to tell their favorite science stories in a compelling, imaginative way," said Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy, partner with the Breakthrough Prize Foundation. "We encourage students to submit videos on their favorite science topics, and in doing so, they'll have lively discussions with other entrants from around the world."

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is also partnering with accomplished Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and the 'Magnus Carlsen Invitational.' The partnership was devised to promote space exploration and chess - two pursuits that have generated widespread public enthusiasm in the past, and are growing increasingly popular once again.