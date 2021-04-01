 
Downing ONE VCT plc - Issue of Equity

01.04.2021, 18:03  |  16   |   |   

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

01 April 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 1 April 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

11,324,595 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 59.2p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 April 2021.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 172,418,663 Ordinary Shares.

Included in the issue of equity under the offer was an allotment to a PDMR as follows:

 

Director / PDMR 		  Shares
allotted 		Issue
price 		Shareholding
after allotment 		% of shares
in issue
Tony McGing PDMR 87,032 57.45p 411,672 0.24%

Wertpapier


