DeFi Technologies Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Witvoet discusses the transformational potential of decentralized finance, DeFi Technologies’ position in this dynamic market, and its plans for rapidly scaling operations.

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (OTC: RDNAF, NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR), a company that builds and manages assets in the decentralized finance sector, today announced an interview with Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Co-Founder, will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, April 3, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/8GEoc7SSnlU

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

For more information visit www.rdnafinfo.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

