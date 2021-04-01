Investview (“INVU”) Reports New Record $3.1 Million Month in Bitcoin Mining Revenue & Completed its Strategic Technology Migration Project Providing Significant Improvement to Gross Margins

Investview, Inc. has completed the strategic relocation of its largest mining operation to a more cost-effective region with long-term, low cost and sustainable power rates, providing significant reduction in mining cost and further expansion to gross margins.



EATONTOWN, NJ, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, expects to report that Investview’s SAFETek subsidiary has reached a new all-time-high monthly revenue and profit margin for the month of March, 2021.