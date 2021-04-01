 
Investview (“INVU”) Reports New Record $3.1 Million Month in Bitcoin Mining Revenue & Completed its Strategic Technology Migration Project Providing Significant Improvement to Gross Margins

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 18:00  |  30   |   |   

Investview, Inc. has completed the strategic relocation of its largest mining operation to a more cost-effective region with long-term, low cost and sustainable power rates, providing significant reduction in mining cost and further expansion to gross margins.

EATONTOWN, NJ, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, expects to report that Investview’s SAFETek subsidiary has reached a new all-time-high monthly revenue and profit margin for the month of March, 2021.

  • SAFETek increased its Bitcoin Mining Revenue to a new all-time high of $3.1M in March, which is an estimated 32.5% increase from the $2.34M of Gross Revenue generated in February, and an estimated 12% increase from the prior all time high of $2.77M generated in January 2021.
  • SAFETek also reduced the overall cost of its mining operation by moving approximately 71% of its mining servers to a new lower fixed-cost mining location. The technology migration was completed in phases with minimal downtime in February and early March 2021.
  • As a result of the technology migration, SAFETek increased its Gross Profit Margin by an estimated 11 percentage points to 77% between January 2021 and March 2021.
  • Over the same three-month period, actual gross profits increased by 33% from $1.8M in January 2021, to $1.6M in February (during the move), to an estimated all time high of $2.4M in gross profit in March 2021.

Rob Walther, SAFETek’s EVP of Crypto Operations also commented, “The successful technology migration of over 70% of our highest performing mining servers to a new and lower fixed cost mining facility, is the result of our ongoing strategy to run at the lowest cost possible while continually optimizing and expanding our mining equipment. This strategy has achieved tremendous results with a new all-time high Gross Revenue of $3.1M and Gross Profit of $2.4M in March 2021. This also represented a new all-time high Gross Profit Margin of 77% in March, up from approximately 66% prior to the migration. At a new lower fixed cost and with greater efficiency, SAFETek is now well positioned to facilitate greater re-investment into assets that will continue to grow our mining profits.”

