Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on April 8, 2021

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2020 before market open on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.



The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 4932128. A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.