Dassault Aviation Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 03 21

01.04.2021   

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date  

Total number of shares 		 

 

Total number of voting rights
03/31/2021 8,348,703  

Theoretical voting rights:
13,553,626

 

Exercisable voting rights:
13,522,613

