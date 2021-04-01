EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.00%
|0.05%
|5.05%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.95%
|0.05%
|5.00%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct
Wertpapier
