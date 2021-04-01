 
Director/PDMR Shareholding

01.04.2021   

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
1 April 2021

Director/PDMR Dealing

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that John Hustler, Non-executive Chairman, has subscribed for 9,960 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 100.4p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Mr Hustler is beneficially interested in 9,960 B Shares, representing 0.08% of the Company's B Shares and 190,000 Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 1.00% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

John Hustler

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

b)

LEI

213800VP9N3LOQZ22441

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

B Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG13MH08

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through public offer for subscription

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s) Volumes(s)
100.4p 9,960

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

~ End ~

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk


Disclaimer

