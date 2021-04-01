Clichy, France – April 1, 2021 – The French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the A.M.F (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on April 1, 2021.

The document is available on BIC’s website ( www.bic.com in the Investors’ section under Publication ) as well as on the website of the A.M.F ( www.amf-france.org ). The 2020 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements, as BIC decided to early adopt the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The document includes:

• Extracts from the Integrated Report,

• the Annual Financial Report,

• the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2020,

• the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings,

• information related to the fees paid to the auditors,

• the description of the share buyback program,

• the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors’ to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2021, as well as the Board of Directors’ report on the draft resolutions.









ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - + 33 6 87 89 33 51 sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Press Relations Michèle Ventura + 33 1 45 19 52 98



michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2021 Results April 27, 2021 2021 AGM May 19, 2021 First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 27, 2021

Attachment