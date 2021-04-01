 
checkAd

Casivo.co.uk Promises To Find The Best Casino Sites in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 18:47  |  28   |   |   

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many casino comparison sites on the web, but very few pride themselves on quality quite as much as Casivo UK. As online gambling increases in popularity, as does the concerns about problem and compulsive gambling.

The key to protecting players from such issues is by promoting only legitimate and responsible online casino sites that work hard to support problem gamblers. This is the promise that Casivo gives to every one of its visitors; a list of only the highest quality casino sites that are all properly licensed and regulated.

To do this, Casivo has established its very own method of assessing these casino sites. Hours are spent looking into every detail of each brand, including investigating their UKGC license numbers and the entire user experience. This is where the team at Casivo can separate itself from the competition in the market. The first-in-class approach to casino reviewing is how the website has achieved a stellar reputation in its industry.

"As an affiliate, we have a responsibility towards our potential customers. We want to be at the forefront of change in the safety of UK players, promoting only the safest and most legitimate operators in the industry." Said Johan Löfgren, the company CEO.

With each casino review, in-depth information is provided about each operator. This includes simplifying complex terms and conditions and removing all of the jargon, allowing users to understand what they are signing up for entirely. Only once all of this is tested and complete is a brand identified as one of the best casino sites in the UK, and if they fail the assessment criteria, they don't get published.

Casivo UK aims to be a shining example of a casino comparison site in an increasingly polluted market and is doing a great job in its efforts.

About Casivo UK

Casivo UK launched in 2018 with the aim of being the leading casino comparison site in the UK. Since its launch, it's become one of the best-known brands in the online casino industry. They compare and compile the best casino sites for UK players, including bonus offers, game selections, and many other essential criteria. The company also has successful brands in other markets, including Sweden and Finland, where they continue to be a great example of how affiliate marketing should be conducted. Casivo only publishes fully licensed and legal casinos, and all users need to be over the age of 18. Please remember always to gamble responsibly.

Related Link: https://www.casivo.co.uk/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casivo.co.uk Promises To Find The Best Casino Sites in the UK LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - There are many casino comparison sites on the web, but very few pride themselves on quality quite as much as Casivo UK. As online gambling increases in popularity, as does the concerns about problem and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Unified Communication As A Service Market Size Worth $210.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.
Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and ...
Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry