TOTAL SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

March 31, 2021

2,629,839,616

2,784,917,493

A total number of 2,785,092,383 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 174,890 voting rights attached to the 174,890 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

