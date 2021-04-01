 
CoinShares announces strategic collaboration with 3iQ with launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.


 

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, April 1, 2021 | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the “Company”) today announced a strategic collaboration with 3iQ Corp (“3iQ”), commencing with the launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (the “ETF”). As part of this collaboration, CoinShares also disclosed a strategic investment in 3iQ, which further aligns the objectives of the two firms.(1)

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.1 billion  in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund.

The ETF will be offered in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), the largest stock exchange in Canada, has conditionally approved the listing of the Units under the symbols “BTCQ.U” (in U.S. dollars) and “BTCQ” (in Canadian dollars), subject to the fulfillment of TSX requirements. 3iQ will act as the investment and portfolio manager of the ETF which is expected to begin trading in early April, 2021.

CoinShares and 3iQ share similar objectives - to make digital assets more inclusive by facilitating access to investors through a variety of trusted, regulatory compliant  investment vehicles that are available in global markets. CoinShares' participation in the ETF will allow 3iQ to leverage the global brand that CoinShares has built over the past 8 years, allowing them to extend their outreach. The 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF will increase CoinShares’ brand recognition in the North American asset management market, which is a strategic growth market for CoinShares in 2021.

