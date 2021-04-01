 
EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 31.03.2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.03.2021

01-Apr-2021 / 19:26 CET/CEST
in CHF

Performance in %

 

31.03.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 309.25

0.7%

52.2%

5.5%

Share Price

CHF 332.50

2.3%

79.1%

9.0%

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'151

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)


Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
