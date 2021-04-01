Consumers are finally speaking up and taking control. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center study , more than 80% of Americans feel they have very little to no control over the data that is collected on them. This isn’t exactly a new finding. Every day, more people are discovering how much of their day-to-day lives is shared with external parties without their consent. But people are now fighting back. When WhatsApp users started freaking out about Facebook’s new privacy policies, it resulted in millions switching to Telegram and Signal—a huge loss for the Facebook conglomerate.

BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, will host a webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to discuss digital identity and the big question: “How much are you worth?”

This is just one example of how much more aware and cautious people are about their data and digital identity. We’ve already seen what changes we can make when we all come together. So, what will happen next? Join BIGtoken and data privacy experts for a discussion on digital identity and ownership.

Who: Lou Kerner, Gilbert Hill, Avishai Ostrin, Enoch Liang

What: How Much Are You Worth? A Look Into Digital Identity & Ownership

What does your data footprint look like? How does it compare across platforms?

How can we alleviate consumer confusion about data collection and usage?

How can emerging technology, like blockchain, help with data transparency and ownership?

What can consumers do now to take more control of their data?

When: April 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Sign up for the webinar via Zoom HERE!

Gilbert Hill

Gilbert is a Privacy Technologist, Entrepreneur and Blockchain CEO. After founding, growing and successfully exiting companies in the PrivTech and New Data Economy sectors, he is currently Head of Strategy at Tapmydata, Senior Tutor and Fellow of the Institute of Direct & Digital Marketing in the UK.

Avishai Ostrin

Avishai Ostrin is a Senior Privacy Consultant at PrivacyTeam, a global privacy consulting & DPO service provider. Avishai is a dual qualified Israel and UK solicitor and works with some of Israel's most exciting tech companies on all areas of data protection and privacy, advising clients on global, current and emerging privacy frameworks.

Enoch Liang

Enoch is a California-based lawyer and entrepreneur, first founding the law firm, LTL Attorneys, and then helping start artificial intelligence software company, LegalMation. Inspired by Andrew Yang, Enoch started The Data Dividend Project to help consumers collectively exercise their data rights (opt-out, deletion, and access) and to collectively bargain with tech companies and data brokers.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005779/en/