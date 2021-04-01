 
checkAd

BIGtoken to Host Webinar on April 8, 2021 to Discuss Digital Identity and the Big Question “How Much Are You Worth?”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 19:25  |  44   |   |   

BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, will host a webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to discuss digital identity and the big question: “How much are you worth?”

Consumers are finally speaking up and taking control. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center study, more than 80% of Americans feel they have very little to no control over the data that is collected on them. This isn’t exactly a new finding. Every day, more people are discovering how much of their day-to-day lives is shared with external parties without their consent. But people are now fighting back. When WhatsApp users started freaking out about Facebook’s new privacy policies, it resulted in millions switching to Telegram and Signal—a huge loss for the Facebook conglomerate.

This is just one example of how much more aware and cautious people are about their data and digital identity. We’ve already seen what changes we can make when we all come together. So, what will happen next? Join BIGtoken and data privacy experts for a discussion on digital identity and ownership.

Who: Lou Kerner, Gilbert Hill, Avishai Ostrin, Enoch Liang

What: How Much Are You Worth? A Look Into Digital Identity & Ownership

  • What does your data footprint look like? How does it compare across platforms?
  • How can we alleviate consumer confusion about data collection and usage?
  • How can emerging technology, like blockchain, help with data transparency and ownership?
  • What can consumers do now to take more control of their data?

When: April 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Sign up for the webinar via Zoom HERE!

Gilbert Hill

Gilbert is a Privacy Technologist, Entrepreneur and Blockchain CEO. After founding, growing and successfully exiting companies in the PrivTech and New Data Economy sectors, he is currently Head of Strategy at Tapmydata, Senior Tutor and Fellow of the Institute of Direct & Digital Marketing in the UK.

Avishai Ostrin

Avishai Ostrin is a Senior Privacy Consultant at PrivacyTeam, a global privacy consulting & DPO service provider. Avishai is a dual qualified Israel and UK solicitor and works with some of Israel's most exciting tech companies on all areas of data protection and privacy, advising clients on global, current and emerging privacy frameworks.

Enoch Liang

Enoch is a California-based lawyer and entrepreneur, first founding the law firm, LTL Attorneys, and then helping start artificial intelligence software company, LegalMation. Inspired by Andrew Yang, Enoch started The Data Dividend Project to help consumers collectively exercise their data rights (opt-out, deletion, and access) and to collectively bargain with tech companies and data brokers.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGtoken to Host Webinar on April 8, 2021 to Discuss Digital Identity and the Big Question “How Much Are You Worth?” BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, will host a webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to discuss digital identity and the big question: “How much are you worth?” Consumers are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer