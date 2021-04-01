 
checkAd

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND BRONX FAMILY EYE CARE, INC. SIGN DEFINITIVE STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 19:30  |  36   |   |   

New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, and Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc., a New York corporation engaged in the business of full scope optometry, signed a definitive stock purchase agreement, and negotiated the requisite employment agreements within the thirty (30) day timeframe that the two companies had set for themselves on March 21st, 2021, when they signed the binding Letter of Intent. Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. operates four locations, three of which are in the Bronx, and one of which is in Manhattan, New York. Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc.’s certified optometrists use cutting-edge equipment to provide diagnosis and treatment for diseases of the eye, as well as corrective eyewear, to residents of the Bronx and Upper Manhattan. GTII now intends to actively seek and acquire other eye care companies that operate in similar manner to Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. in order to capitalize on its aggressive growth plan more fully.

GTII’s President, Kathy Griffin, stated, “We decided early on to move this acquisition target into the plus column for GTII as quickly as possible. Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. is a great fit for our company, as it has been successfully operating on its own, has realized revenue and profits on its own, and is looking to GTII primarily for the entre and assistance in the public marketplace that we can afford them. This tremendous positive for our balance sheet kick starts us as we move into the second quarter of 2021, already having made significant inroads towards the execution of our business plan. “

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601

www.gtii-us.com
www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII


Global Tech Industries Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND BRONX FAMILY EYE CARE, INC. SIGN DEFINITIVE STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, and Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc., a New York corporation engaged in the business of full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. Announces Update Regarding Warrant Distribution
26.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND 40 YEAR ART WORLD VETERAN RONALD CAVALIER SIGN LETTER OF INTENT
25.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND BRONX FAMILY EYE CARE, INC. EXECUTE BINDING AGREEMENT
24.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S ISSUER COMPANY RELATED ACTION NOTIFCATION SUBMITTED TO FINRA
22.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE OFFERING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
17.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROCEED WITH A DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
10.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EVALUATE DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
08.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC., AND JABBER TELECOM, INC. EXECUTE NONBINDING LETTER OF INTENT