American Water Honored by New Jersey Business Magazine & New Jersey Business and Industry Association with 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it was recognized by New Jersey Business Magazine and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association with this year’s Diversity and Inclusion award.

"American Water has long prioritized inclusion and diversity in the fabric of our culture and we are pleased to be recognized by New Jersey Business Magazine and the Business and Industry Association for our work," said Valoria Armstrong, Chief Inclusion Officer, American Water. “Our company has a long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce and we firmly believe that our board, management and employees should reflect the customers we serve."

According to New Jersey Business Magazine, the companies recognized with this award, “realize that the workforce is changing; that focusing on diversity alone is not enough to engage and retain diverse talent, grow, and expand market share, support diverse communities, and overall, positively impact the bottom line. Inclusion must also be part of the strategy to help the business drive innovative results.”

Earlier this year, American Water was one of 380 companies selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Recently, American Water also earned the 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier Diversity Designations for its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military spouses, as well as supplier diversity.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

