Tucker Carlson to Present Exclusive Interview With Piers Morgan on New FOX Nation Streaming Show “Tucker Carlson Today” and FOX News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, April 5th

Tucker Carlson will present a one-hour interview with The Daily Mail’s Editor-at-Large Piers Morgan on Monday, April 5th exclusively on Tucker Carlson Today, only available on the subscription based streaming service FOX Nation. Dropping at 4 PM/ET, this will be Morgan’s first wide-ranging on-camera interview since leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain and will encompass the reaction to his controversial comments surrounding the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and his thoughts on the current state of the media. A portion of the interview will also air on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, April 5th at 8 PM/ET.

Earlier this week, FOX Nation debuted the highly-anticipated video podcast series Tucker Carlson Today, with three episodes slated for release every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after 4 PM/ET. Each episode features an in-depth interview and a discussion on the most consequential issues shaping the country. Recent guests include best-selling author Douglas Murray and Pulitzer Prize journalist & author Michael Moss. Later this month, Carlson will also release a long-form documentary series entitled Tucker Carlson Originals, which will explore a single topic at greater depth than typically showcased on a live television show.