Premier Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 20 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 21

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report first quarter results on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Gary M. Small, CEO and President, and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the first quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc210421.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 21, 2022. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. Investor Relations at 419-782-5104.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 75 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.

