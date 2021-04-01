 
checkAd

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Up 74 Percent on Strong Sales of Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 20:00  |  34   |   |   

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its first quarter 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005795/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 10,39€
Hebel 6,28
Ask 1,56
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 14,27€
Hebel 5,38
Ask 1,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Up 74 Percent on Strong Sales of Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its first quarter 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Nicht genügend Chips: NIO schliesst Ende März die Fabrik
29.03.21
Ford’s Jim Baumbick to Discuss Rapidly Emerging Customer Benefits From Connected Vehicles, Services at March 31 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit
25.03.21
Studie: Toyota 2020 erfolgreicher als die Konkurrenz
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Neue Projekte sollen leichten VW-Nutzfahrzeugen aus dem Tal helfen
25.03.21
Neue Projekte sollen leichten VW-Nutzfahrzeugen aus dem Tal helfen
25.03.21
Schwieriges Jahr bei VW-Nutzfahrzeugen - neue Projekte sollen helfen
24.03.21
Investment oder Totalschaden?: Aston Martin drückt aufs Gas: Comeback des Petrolhead-Papiers? – Überraschendes Urteil vom deutschen Autopapst
23.03.21
McKinsey zahlt 45 Millionen Dollar wegen Rolle in Opioid-Krise
19.03.21
BARCLAYS stuft FORD MOTOR CO auf 'Overweight'
16.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 dreht nach Rekordhoch ins Minus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
40
ROUNDUP: Ford bestätigt massiven Stellenabbau in Nordamerika und Asien
19.02.21
7
GM kündigt Elektro-Lieferwagen und Logistik-Einheit an