 
checkAd

Newscope Capital Provides Dial-In Information for Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 20:01  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) would like to provide the following dial-in information for the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 5, 2021. Shareholders and proxyholders may access the Meeting via teleconference by dialing 647-723-3984 or 1-866-365-4406 from Canada or the United States, then entering participation code “8487744” followed by the pound (“#”) sign.

The main purpose of the Meeting is to obtain the approval of the shareholders to change the name of the Company to PharmaTher Ltd. and an amendment to the Articles of the Company in connection with the name change.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company asks that shareholders and proxyholders attend the Meeting via teleconference and not attend the Meeting in person at the address provided on the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders. In the event that the Ontario Provincial Government imposes a province-wide lockdown, no shareholder or proxyholder will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person.

About Newscope Capital Corporation

Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and pain disorders.

Learn more at: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:        

Fabio Chianelli
Chief Executive Officer
Newscope Capital Corporation
Tel: 1-888-846-3171
Email: info@pharmather.com
Website: www.pharmather.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Newscope Capital Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newscope Capital Provides Dial-In Information for Special Meeting TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) would like to provide the following dial-in information for the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
World Leading Depression Researcher Dr. Maurizio Fava Joins PharmaTher as Scientific and Clinical Advisor