Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Repayment of 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2023

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $375 million of cash on-hand and a zero balance outstanding on its asset-based revolving line of credit. Given the Company’s strong liquidity position and proven ability to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company made the strategic decision to execute an additional round of debt reduction.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it has fully repaid the outstanding balance of $197 million on its 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2023, effective April 1, 2021. The repayment was funded with excess cash and reflects continued progress toward deleveraging the Company’s balance sheet.

“Today’s debt reduction represents another positive step in our stated commitment to deleverage our balance sheet. Including this debt repayment, the Company has now reduced its debt levels by over $850 million since September 2020,” said Marlo Cormier, chief financial officer.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion, Generic Value Products, Beyond the Zone and Silk Elements as well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair and Hot Shot Tools. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and CHI, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

