Eastern Insurance Group LLC Acquires Assets of NorthBridge Insurance Agency, Inc.

NorthBridge Insurance has assisted individuals and businesses with personal and business insurance coverages since 1997. “For decades, NorthBridge Insurance has been dedicated to excellence in the insurance industry. Its customer service, work with insurance carriers and involvement in the community are highly regarded, and we are excited to welcome the team to our organization,” said John Koegel, President and CEO of Eastern Insurance Group LLC.

Eastern Insurance Group LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank , announced today that it has acquired the assets of the NorthBridge Insurance Agency, Inc., a full-service insurance agency located in Concord, MA. The transaction is effective April 1, 2021 and marks the 33rd acquisition of an independent insurance agency for Eastern Insurance since 2002.

Carol Wilson, President of NorthBridge Insurance, added, “Insurance is our passion, as is offering insurance service that exceeds expectations to individuals, businesses and families. Eastern Insurance stands for all that we believe in–providing the best products and services to our clients, a great place to work and giving back to the community–and we are thrilled to be joining with them and offering more opportunity to our customers and employees.”

About Eastern Insurance Group LLC

Eastern Insurance Group LLC, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank. Licensed to do business in every state, Eastern Insurance serves more than 75,000 individuals and businesses and provides a full range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as employee benefits services. Representing more than 50 national and regional insurance carriers, Eastern Insurance is recognized as one of the largest insurance agencies headquartered in Massachusetts and the 30th largest property and casualty agency in the United States. For more information, visit www.easterninsurance.com.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of December 31, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $16.0 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 1,900 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.