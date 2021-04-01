Flushing Financial Corporation to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.



John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the first quarter of 2021. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210428.html and archived through April 28, 2022.