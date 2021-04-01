The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atos SE (AEXAY) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) (OTC: AEXAY ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release revealing that its auditors issued a “qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences.” Specifically, the auditors identified “internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.” The Company stated that it had hired external firms to conduct an investigation and that, due to those procedures, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that the Company’s financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 10% during intraday trading.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Atos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005842/en/