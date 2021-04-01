 
Teledyne Clears Canada and Germany Antitrust Reviews for the FLIR Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that it received antitrust clearance for the pending acquisition of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) from regulatory authorities in Canada and Germany.

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Teledyne received a No-Action Letter regarding the proposed acquisition from the Competition Bureau of the Government of Canada. Today, Teledyne received a clearance letter from the Federal Cartel Office of Germany. Having received the No-Action Letter and clearance letter, Teledyne has now obtained antitrust clearance from the respective regulatory authorities in Canada and Germany.

Previously, Teledyne obtained antitrust clearance in the U.S. on March 1, 2021, when termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (“HSR”) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 occurred. Subject to the receipt of additional required regulatory approvals in Poland, Turkey, China and South Korea, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, all permanent financing for the pending acquisition was completed on March 22, 2021. Financing consisted of $3.00 billion of investment-grade bonds due 2023 through 2031, as well as a $1.00 billion Term Loan Credit Agreement and an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with capacity of $1.15 billion both maturing in 2026.

About Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (“Teledyne”) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR”), Teledyne has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 , as amended by Amendment No. 1, that includes a joint proxy statement of Teledyne and FLIR and a prospectus of Teledyne, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement is not yet effective. The proposed transaction involving Teledyne and FLIR will be submitted to Teledyne’s stockholders and FLIR’s stockholders for their consideration. Stockholders of Teledyne and stockholders of FLIR are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they contain important information.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

